Rapper Reggie Rockstone, born Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei, has said he’s being disrespected by some Ghanaians for asking for the true originator of Hiplife.

There is a poll on Twitter which is asking users to choose between Reggie Rockstone and Panji Anof who is the true originator of hiplife in Ghana.

Reacting to the poll, Reggie Rockstone described by many as the Hiplife Grandfather, says he’s being disrespected by some Ghanaians.

He said: “I AM HURT GH YOU DID ME WRONG ON THIS DAY YO! 25 YEARS AFTER THIS IS WHAT YALL TELL ME? PANJI IS A RAPPER HUH? PANJI SPREAD THE GOSPEL OF HIPLIFE HUH? PANJI GAVE YALL ALL DEM HITS HUH? PANJI NAMED IT HUH? GTFOH SMH.”