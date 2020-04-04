Melcom Ghana Limited, the Lebanese community in Ghana, the Apolistic Church and Apostolic International are the latest groups to donate to Ghana’s COVID-19 Trust Fund.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pledged to support the fund with their three months salary to help fight the deadly coronavirus in Ghana.

The Lebanese Community on Friday donated a cheque of GH¢ 2,150,000, Melcom Ghana Limited, led by Francis Sam and Sonya Sadhwann, also gave GH¢100,000 to the fund while the Apostolic Church and Christ Apostolic Church International gave GH¢ 70,000.00 and GH¢ 100,000.00 respectively.

A five member delegation, led by the Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana, Maher El Heir, presenting their cheque to the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, said their community has been impressed with the level of commitment the government had demonstrated in its quest to fight the novel Coronavirus.

The Chief of Staff, expressing appreciation for the kind gesture, said the government will ensure the judicious use of the funds.

Others included Karpowership Ghana, which donated GH¢ 300,000.00, Rocksure International also presented $50,000 and Oswald Limited through its Managing Director, Humphrey Williams presented GH¢250,000.00.