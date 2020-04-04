To most, the partial lockdown announced by the President is the worst thing that has happened to them in a long while, but popular Gospel musician, Gifty Adorye, is thinking in the opposite.

According to the musician, the partial lockdown is her best moment ever because it has bought her some time to spend with her politician husband, Hopeson Adorye.

Explaining her point in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, she said considering their busy schedule, the lockdown has given her the opportunity to enjoy her marriage since her husband is now by her side everyday.

“For the past one year, we haven’t had time for each other so this lockdown is good for both of us. This is the time we are together and freed from our busy schedule.

“It has made him understand the calling of the ministry upon my life and it has drawn him closer to God. Seeing my husband pray with me and keep me in check makes me very happy,” she said.

She revealed further that the lockdown had given her the platform to perform all her duties as a wife, both in the kitchen and the bedroom.