Over 500 Ghanaians majority of whom are students in China say they have been neglected by the Ghana Embassy in China.

The aggrieved persons say their lives have come to a halt following the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to them, they have run out of food and money but all efforts to get assistance from the Embassy proved futile.

The only response they have gotten from Ghana’s Embassy in China is an assurance that, help will come.

One of victims, Richard Oduro who spoke to Adom News’ Ohene Amponsah said the COVID-19 situation in China has worsened.

He indicated that, city of Shanghai has been under lockdown for two months making life unbearable for them.

Meanwhile, the latest outbreak in Shanghai, first detected in late March, has seen more than 400,000 cases recorded so far and 36 deaths. Nearly all were elderly, unvaccinated residents with underlying health problems, according to Chinese officials.

As a result, the city’s 25 million people have been ordered to stay home.