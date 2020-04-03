Ghanaian actress and influencer, Efia Odo, has taken to social media to reveal to fans a new name by which she wishes to be called.

Efia Odo, who has recently been in the news after a leaked sex tape rumoured to involve her and ‘Grind Day’ rapper Kwesi Arthur, said her fans, henceforth should refer to her as ‘Efya-Tokyo.’

Efia Odo posted her new name on Twitter with the hashtag #MoneyHeist4, suggesting that the social media influencer might have already watched the newly premiered season of the Spanish serial ‘Money Heist 4’, by world leading internet entertainment company, Netflix.

A blurred explicit tape of two adults ‘knacking’ each other was shared on social media with rumours having it that, the two adults seen in the video were Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur and social media influencer Efia Odo.

ALSO: Shatta Wale’s message to Efia Odo over fake s3x tape with Kwesi Arthur brouhaha

The video, which went viral, saw the Ghanaian rapper pick the number one trending spot on Twitter, bypassing all coronavirus related news stories.

However, a critical examination of the video has revealed that, the two in the said video were not Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo as previously rumoured.

Check out her post below:

My new name is Efya-Tokyo #MoneyHeist4 — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) April 3, 2020

Her fans have reacted to her new name in chats below:

Efia Tokio🤗 — Fineboy Wizkid (@WizkidFineboy) April 3, 2020

3fata wo p3p33p3 — PaaPa 🇬🇭🇬🇧💥 (@Feryjeffery) April 3, 2020

Then call me kofi tokyo😍 — Cumaase Ba (@cumaase) April 3, 2020

Yeah. .I love her and I love You too Efya Tokyo — EfiaOdo nfi pade3 (@davidklein600) April 3, 2020

Hw3 efia henfa Tokyo?? Efia TOGO moom — kofi Abam (@DaakyeeOsikanio) April 3, 2020

Really nice n cute name — Roselyn Wills (@WillsRoselyn) April 3, 2020

Please send me bundle erhn — KEY HOLDER ❁ Your Best BLOGGER🇬🇭 (@NipaY3ForkenRuf) April 3, 2020

you pasa that level

efia odo is perfect — La Gran (@Askanda2Askanda) April 3, 2020

I nor say you no get Netflix account biaaa 😂😂 — Gob3 Hero 🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@gob3_Hero) April 3, 2020