Wife of celebrated gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has made serious allegations against his family, claiming they have barred her from taking care of him during his illness and have instead allowed his co-musician, Maame Tiwaa, to assume that role.

Speaking on Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, she revealed that this situation arose despite the recent financial support from Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who donated GHS100,000 to aid Yaw Sarpong’s healthcare.

She expressed frustration and disappointment over being sidelined by her husband’s family, despite her 13 years of unwavering support and her instrumental role in his music career.

According to her, she suggested utilizing part of the Vice President’s donation to complete Yaw Sarpong’s building, but her suggestion was dismissed by his family members.

She lamented that she has been unjustly accused of mismanaging her husband’s finances and has faced violent confrontations whenever she attempted to visit him.

The musician’s wife criticized Maame Tiwaa for accepting the family’s request to take care of Yaw Sarpong, arguing that as a woman who knew he had a wife, Tiwaa should have declined.

She stated that out of all Yaw Sarpong’s siblings, only one has shown any liking toward her. The rest, she claimed, have consistently obstructed her efforts to care for her husband and have treated her with hostility.

The situation follows Dr. Bawumia’s donation made during his visit to Yaw Sarpong ten days ago, intended to support the musician’s medical expenses.