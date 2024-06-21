Nollywood legend Amaechi Muonagor laid to rest [Photos]

The funeral of legendary Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor has been held on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Ugamuma village in Anambra State.

Muonagor, who passed away on March 24, 2024, after complications from dialysis and kidney failure, was laid to rest amid an outpouring of respect and love.

The ceremony was also marked by the presence of several Nollywood stars and highly rated dignitaries who came together to celebrate the life and legacy of Muonagor.

Among the attendees was Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, whose presence drew significant attention.

Obi visited the grieving family and offered his condolences as he reflected on the impact of Muonagor’s craft.

Photos from the funeral showed emotional moments as family and friends bid farewell to Muonagor, reflecting on his legacy and contributions to Nigerian cinema.

The actor’s final resting place was adorned with tributes, celebrating his life and work.