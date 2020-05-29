Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the South Tongu district and the Ketu South Municipal hospitals in Sogakope and Aflao in the Volta region, in support of the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The items, which included 4,000 nose masks, 4,000 hand gloves, 60 boots and 60 pieces of each of goggles, overalls, sanitisers and scrubs were presented to the two facilities on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

At a short ceremony held to hand over the items to the hospitals, the leader of delegation and a member of the NDC Covid-19 Technical Response Team, Alex Segbefia said the donation was in response to the calls made by staff of the facilities, noting that the equipment would come in handy in times of emergency.

“It is accurate to say that what we bring today is actually not a lot but in the case of an emergency situation, we hope this will go a long way to help the facilities till such time that the government supplies arrive,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Kwabla Mensah Woyome thanked the health workers and urged them to continue to dedicate themselves to saving lives in this difficult times.

“We are happy to be donating these things on behalf of H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC’s Technical Response Team to support you in this difficult fight. We want to urge you to continue to give your best at this very time that you’re needed most,” he said.

While the Ketu South Municipality has the highest case counts in the Volta region, the South Tongu district recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.