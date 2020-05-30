A middle aged woman is threatening to kill herself after her sex tape was leaked by some miscreants in her community.

Maame Mary [pseudo name] was filmed performing the sex act with a man in the footage which has gone viral in her vicinity

The highly explicit video of the married woman has since been shared by a majority of people in her area which she says thronged to her shop to mock her.

Narrating her ordeal on Adom FM, Maame Mary said she was lured by the young man whom she deemed a friend.

“He invited me out for a drink and I realized I was tipsy. The next morning I woke up in his bed. I later got to know he recorded our sexual encounter and shared to his friends,” she narrated.

The incident, the distraught woman said nearly led to collapse of her marriage but her very understanding husband stood by her.

Even though she reported the matter to the police, Maame Mary said the suspect was only cautioned by the police.

Her headache now is the daily torrents of vile abuse by residents in the area which she said is affecting her family.

The only way to end to shame, Maame Mary said, is to commit suicide to protect the hard won reputation of her husband.