This is sad! A groom to be has been electrocuted few weeks to his wedding.

The calm neighborhood of Opobo road of the Ogbor Hills, Aba, Abia State, was on Wednesday, thrown into confusion, following the electrocution of a middle aged man, identified as Chukwudi.

The deceased, whose traditional marriage was some weeks away, after discovering that there was electricity in the neighborhood while there was none in his apartment, started looking for a ladder so as to switch lines.

It was gathered that while he was on the electric pole trying to rectify the problem, electricity was restored to the former line and he was electrocuted. .

Chukwudi wasn’t a staff of any Electricity Distribution Company but some of his throwback pictures indicate that he was used to handling electrical issues…