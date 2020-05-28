The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has invited Chairman of the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah for allegedly threatening to disrupt the new voter registration exercise.

He is quoted to have said “we will kill each other” should the EC to go ahead with the compilation of a new voter’s register in late June 2020.

Mr. Mornah is expected to report at the CID headquarters on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10 am.

A statement copied to Adomonline.com said the PNC Chairman is to assist with an investigation it is conducting into an allegation of threat against the EC.

