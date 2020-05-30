Popular Ghanaian priestess, Patricia Asieduaa, better known as Nana Agradaa, has gained attention online after flaunting her stunning mansion on social media.

For years, the Sowutuom resident fetish priestess has claimed that she is behind ministries of many fake pastors in Ghana.

She posted another video of her beautifully designed kitchen and finally a front view of her mansion and luxurious cars she drives.

READ ALSO:

The videos and images have gained traction on social media after she shared them online and have since been generating buzz.

Watch the video below: