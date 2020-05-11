Dodgy Fetish priestess, known in private life as Patricia Asiedu but operating under the Nana Agradaa brand, has finally responded to Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Mr Agyapong had for some time now been waging a war against those he calls ‘criminals operating under the cover of religion’.

He has named Nana Agradaa as his next target.

However, the fetish priestess seems to have finally ‘crawled out of her shell’ as she has finally responded to the lawmaker on her TV show.

Nana Agradaa expressed her utmost respect for the maverick politician, indicating that she respects him just as much as she respects the president.

Unlike Bishop Obinim, who dared the maverick lawmaker when he first attacked him, Nana Agradaa’s posture means she does not want any trouble.

She appeared unwilling to enter the arena with the loudmouth politician. It remains to be seen if the ‘war’ will proceed as planned or if perhaps Nana Agradaa’s posture might just save her from ‘hell’.