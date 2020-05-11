The Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, has described the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a bunch of emotional actors exhibiting crass incompetence in opposition.

The member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communication team said on Asempa FM’s ‘Ekoosii sen’ that the NDC’s leadership has set aside its party structure in disciplining party members as stated in Article 38 (1), 40 and 41 of their constitution and embarrassing itself with its low tolerance for diverse views.

He said the leadership, aside exhibiting emotional immaturity, has been inconsistent in its approach in disciplining party folks as the likes of Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party has said worst things in time past but was left off the hook.

“OB, what has Allotey Jacobs said?… Some have said worst things than Allotey who shares his independent view.

“Go and read the party’s constitution, Rawlings is described as the sole founder of the party yet the likes of Asiedu Nketia likened him to a dog who has been tamed. What did they do to Asiedu Nketia?… Who even came out to condemn his statement?”

“The NDC is once again displaying incompetence even in opposition. There’s inconsistency in the party’s leadership with the lot acting with emotions.

“They are so incompetent that they do not understand their own party’s constitution and the provisions stipulated in Article 38 (1), 40, and 41 which notes the procedure in disciplining a party member.

“The constitution is clear that someone has to file a complaint. Who is the complainant in this matter? Are these the same people who claim that we should give Ghana back to them to manage?…People who can’t even read to understand.

“Suspending Mr Jacobs is an embarrassment on themselves as a political party and it shows how intolerant and incompetent they are,” he told host of the show, OB on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Mr Jacobs, a former Central regional Chairman of the NDC, who now describes himself as a social commentator, was suspended from the NDC on May 6, 2020 based on what it described as ‘his consistent anti-party conduct’.