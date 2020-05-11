Telecommunications operator, AirtelTigo via a press release, has announced its partnership with popular mobile web browser, Opera Mini.

The partnership, according Ethel Anamoo, Chief Business Officer at AirtelTigo, is to help bring more Ghanaians online.

We are excited to bring this powerful browsing platform to our customers, and we are confident that this partnership will be instrumental in helping us bring more Ghanaians online, he said.

OTHER STORIES:

COVID-19: Naval officer allegedly escapes quarantine to smoke weed

Lil Win breaks silence on Funny Face’s wife and twin daughters [listen]

Jorgen Arnesen, EVP Mobile at Opera, expressing delight about the partnership with AirtelTigo, said, the move will make access to browsing and information free for millions of Ghanaians.

Through the partnership, both new and existing AirtelTigo customers will automatically receive free 50MB data every day to access latest local and global news anytime on the Opera Mini Web Browser and News App.

Read full details in press release below: