The Government of Ghana has fully acquired 100 percent shares in telecommunication network AirtelTigo, along with all customers, assets, and liabilities.

With this, the telecommunication network will now operate as a state-owned entity.

The agreement for the transfer of AirtelTigo to the government was announced in April this year.

The takeover was indicated in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange from Bharti Airtel.

“This is further to our announcement dated October 27, 2020, and April 16, 2021, regarding the Government of Ghana’s takeover of ownership of AirtelTigo Joint Venture. We wish to update that the transaction has been completed and 100% shares of AirtelTigo have been transferred to the Government of Ghana,” Bharti Airtel said in the filing dated November 3, 2021.

Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful signed the deal on behalf of the Ghana government and Ms. Jatina Catharina Uneken-van de Vreede, Mr. Martin P Frechette, Mr. Timothy Pennington, Mr. Eric Nana Nipah, and Mr. Vish Ashiagbor signed on behalf of the seller entities.

It is unclear how much it cost the government to take over the ownership of AirtelTigo.

However, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a Facebook post claimed that the government acquired it for “just a dollar.”

Below is her post on Facebook: