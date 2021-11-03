The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is appealing for support to help fund the repairs of its secretariat in Accra.

The secretariat located in the University of Ghana City campus in Accra has not seen any renovation for years.

The NUGS secretariat is in urgent need of repairs and the cost, according to its President, Emmanuel Yiadom Boakye, is estimated at three hundred thousand cedis (GH¢300, 000).

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, the President of NUGS said since they took office four months ago, they have not been able to use the facility.

He said the furniture in the office is so weak making it very difficult to sit and work at the secretariat

Even more worrying, Mr Boakye said they have now resorted to holding their meetings on Whatsapp due to the poor state of the office.

The NUGS President said they have decided to organise a fundraising event on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Accra Technical University.

He appealed to past presidents of NUGS in the ruling New Patriotic Party and the opposition National Democratic Congress to help in funding the renovation of the secretariat.