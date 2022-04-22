Globacom telecommunication network (Glo) has announced a new partnership with AirtelTigo as part of efforts to improve service experience.

The move is a National Roaming arrangement for voice, data and SMS services as part of efforts to provide wider coverage and a faster internet experience for its customers.

In view of this, all Glo customers will automatically latch onto the AirtelTigo network by April 23, 2022.

However, the companies in a joint statement have indicated all other conditions of service remain unchanged on the Glo network under the agreement.

“This means, Glo customers will continue to recharge with Glo’s scratch cards or electronic credit transfers and enjoy all existing Glo products including Value Added Services,” the statement read in parts.

The statement added all Glo customers who will face any difficulty in automatically switching the service provider can do so manually.

“Glo customers who face any difficulty in automatically latching onto the AirtelTigo network are advised to manually select the Airtel Tigo network in their phone/device’s network settings and enable Data Roaming, under Mobile Data Network Settings to enjoy a superior experience on the AirtelTigo network,” it added.

Glo has further urged customers to dial the existing customer helpline 100 or 0230010100 for assistance.

“They could also visit any Glo customer experience centre, or alternatively, dial Airtel Tigo’s helpline 0260000100 for prompt resolution of any service issue,” the statement noted.

