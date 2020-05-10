a former aide to the late former President Prof John Evans Fiifi Atta-Mills has reacted to the suspension of former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs.
Samuel Koku Anyidoho who shared a photo of Mr. Jacobs shedding uncontrollable tears on his Twitter page, he wrote: “8 years ago, this is how Allotey Jacobs and Koku Anyidoho mourned the death of President Atta-Mills. Today, some Johnny-Just-Comes, want to nail us because we were loyal to a good man?”
The former Deputy General Secretary added that: “Johnny-Just-Comes” want to nail him and Allotey for being loyal to the late president.
