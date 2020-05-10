Farouk Aliu Mahama has paid a glowing tribute to his mother Ramatu Aliu Mahama for her love, discipline and prayers which has made him a stronger and better person.

He eulogized her for nurturing and guiding him to become a man of substance as the world celebrates Mother’s Day.

The son of late former Vice President, Aliu Mahama shared stunning pictures with his mother and wife, Nana Aisha Mahama on the occasion of Mother’s Day celebration.

Farouk’s wife: Hajia Nana Ayisha Mahama

The NPP aspiring parliamentary candidate for Yendi said the discipline instilled in him by his mother has given a better perspective of life thus making him more compassionate about people.

“For a single mention on this auspicious day, I eulogize my MUM, Ramatu Mahama for the nurturing, the guidance and counsel you have given me that makes me appreciate a good life, for the discipline you instilled in me which made me stronger and made me a better person and most of all for the love and prayers. Because of you, I am me. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom!”

Read the full tribute below:

As today marks Mother’s Day, a day set aside to honor mothers, motherhood and the influence of mothers, I celebrate all women across the world.

To my lovely beautiful wife and mother of my kids, you have been amazingly phenomenal with your love, care and patience with my kids and me.

And for my sisters, Hajia Salma Mahama and all my sisters, sisters like you are priceless. You have been a wonderful influence on me since I was born, and I know your own children feel the same way.

All mothers are of honour today and every day. We celebrate and extol you today. Thank you for making our houses homes to be. Wishing all mothers, my mother and all ladies who have played a motherly role in my life a healthy, prosperous and long life.