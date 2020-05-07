The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, says his suspension from the party will not stop him from telling the truth.

Mr Jacobs has been expelled from the NDC over what the party describes as his “consistent anti-party conduct.”

A statement, signed by the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said the decision was taken after a National Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Responding to the suspension, which he claimed had yet to be officially communicated to him at the time he spoke to JoyNews on Wednesday evening, Mr Jacobs said he was not moved.

“Have my own independent mind and I will always stand for the truth and if the party dislikes it and for that reason, they are suspending me that’s beautiful,” he said.

Mr Jacobs said he has received the decision wholeheartedly and has no intention of challenging the party’s decision, however, he will continue to offer honest opinions on various radio and television stations provided he is given the platform to comment on issues.

“I am now a social commentator so if I’m invited by the production team, I will be at the station,“ he said.

The former Central Regional Chairman of the party, however, denied claims that he is in bed with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Facts are facts. When something is good about the NPP, I will say it, likewise when it is wrong.

“There is a need for us to change the kind of narrative or political discourse. We need to help grow our politics in this country,” he added.

Mr Jacobs, who believes the decision is in the best interest of the party, said his suspension would not be the reason for him to cut ties with the party.

“When the party takes a certain position and I believe that that position is good and very well in the interest of the political party, why wouldn’t I defend the party and support that kind of policy?” he said.