Dodgy Fetish priestess, known in private life as Patricia Asiedu but operating under the Nana Agradaa brand, has been named by Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong as his next target.

According to the New Patriotic Party MP, after he is done exposing Bishop Obinim, his next target to expose is the Sowutuom-based priestess who is now ably assisted by inactive Kumawood actor Big Akwes.

Mr Agyapong, who was speaking on Net2 TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, said he has heard Nana Agradaa talking about his matter in a way that is not pleasant and will go after her soon.

“That Nana Agradaa or whatever they call her. If she doesn’t take care, what I will do to her… In that her Kasoa or wherever.” The host of the show corrected him that she rather stays at Sowutuom.

“I will come after her. She will see. She is my next target after this one,” he threatened.