Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency in Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has disclosed that the Ministry of Communications spent GH¢1.4 million on the Virtual Concert that followed the launch of the Covid-19 Tracker app.

On Monday, April 13, the Ministry of Communications led by Ursla Owusu-Ekuful launched the app as part of efforts to track coronavirus cases.

Users can check for coronavirus symptoms, answer questions on coronavirus and also help report suspected cases through the app.

It was followed by a virtual concert which saw Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene alongside Dada KD, Great Ampong, Diana Asamoah, Lucky Mensah, Bukom Banku, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Fancy Gadam from Tamale, among others, feature.

But speaking to entertainment talk show host Christian Agyei Frimpong of Onua 95.1 FM, Mr Dafeamekpor said “the Ministry of Communications spent GH¢1.4 million on the event”.

Already, Shatta Wale has claimed he performed at the Concert for free.

“Some of the artiste were paid GH¢40,000, another artiste took GH¢100,000 and after the event some of the artistes who took less are not happy about how they have been cheated by the organizers.”

When quizzed by Christian Agyei Frimpong if his statements were mere allegation, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP he said: “I’m speaking to fact.”

“There is an event company that was in charge of the organization so we have all the information.”