The opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament aspirant, John Dumelo, has described the virtual concert organised by the government to launch the COVID-19 Tracker app as needless.

The actor-turned- politician was speaking on Entertainment Capital on Accra 100.5FM on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The Ministry of Communications organised the concert on Monday, April 13, 2020

However, Mr Dumelo, who revealed that he was not aware of the virtual concert until he saw comments about it on twitter said the resources used to organise the concert could have been used to fight the deadly virus in a more practical way.

He told show host Nana Romeo:

“No, it wasn’t [necessary], I mean look, we’re in crisis; the government wants to launch an application to help COVID-19 and they’ve also gone to organise a concert, I mean it’s totally needless.

“It would have been more helpful if they had even invested that money used to organise the concert to, perhaps, buy more PPEs or pay more allowances to the health personnel or used it for something more practical related to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The musicians who performed, it’s their business, they were doing the job they were assigned, so, I don’t blame the musicians, that one it’s not a problem. I just blame the organisers for setting up that concert.

“I don’t know how much they spent but at the end of the day, what is the point? People are sick, people need food, people need things, people are dying and they say they want to organise a concert to launch an app? What will the app also do? It’s pointless and needless.”