Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to open the country’s borders to enable Ghanaians stuck outside join their families.

President Akufo-Addo announced the closure of Ghana’s air, sea and land borders on Sunday, March 22, 2020 as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease in the country.

However, the Sarkcess Music label boss, born Michael Owusu Addo, in a tweet appealed to the President to open the borders even if it’s for a day.

“Mr president @NAkufoAddo you’ve done so well with how you are handling this pandemic, we appreciate your effort but please can we open the borders for at least a day or two in between time for citizens stuck outside to get back please,” he appealed.

Sarkodie earlier announced he is willing to pay any amount to get fellow rapper Pappy Kojo out of Italy because he is not well amid the coronavirus pandemic.

