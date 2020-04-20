Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has revealed how he manages negative criticisms on social media.

The BET Award winner believes one must be able to anticipate the negative vibes and criticisms from users of the various platforms.

This comes not long after his wife; Tracy Sarkcess disclosed that her husband is the one who stops her from replying social media attacks and insults.

The Sarkcess Music Label boss said this on twitter when responding to a question on how he manages negative criticisms on social media.

In his indirect jab response, he said: “There is no scan to detect how dumb or sharp a person is when they sign up on these platforms.

“So you should know what to expect when you get in here. If you only want positive vibes, create a Whatsapp group chat with your positive friends. lol.”

