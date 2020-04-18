Rapper Sarkodie says he will only make up with his new “archenemy” Shatta Wale on only one condition.

The former ally of Shatta said if it is real and not just for the cameras, he will patch up.

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, who used to be the best of friends, are currently the worst of enemies in the showbiz industry.

Both artistes keep throwing jabs at each other with the least opportunity they will get.

But speaking to Dentaa on the Dentaa show, Sarkodie mentioned that he is ever ready to settle his differences with Shatta Wale.

However, he is not into the showbiz thing and therefore will only agree to settle if it is real and not for the cameras.

“I don’t do the showbiz thing. I will be willing to settle our differences if it is not for the cameras. I will settle things with Shatta Wale if only it is real,” the rapper told Dentaa.