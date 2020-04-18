The senior pastor of the Kingsway Church, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, has attacked fake pastors in Nigeria, describing them as charlatans and fakers of miracles.



In an Instagram live session with Lagos clergyman, Poju Oyemade, last night, pastor Ashimolowo said the church in Nigeria has to be careful of these “fakers of miracles” who are all after their belly.



Speaking with disdain against the lady who was used by several pastors for miracles, he advised young genuine men of God to be careful and stand firm in the faith.

“We now have charlatans in the land who will be claiming miracles and they are just liars, faking it. I am sure you heard of the lady whom they were passing to one another who would be dramatising her hand because the nation wants to see the miracles, they want to see the supernatural.



“The young men who were born in the fire of genuine revival need to be very careful or else all these guys who are just fakers of miracles who their God is their belly, they become the one that distracts. They have one in Anambra. People throw money at him in his service. It’s unbelievable. You would be wondering is this church,” he said.



Watch video of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo warning Christians above:





