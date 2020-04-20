Former Ghana international, Augustine Ahinful, has implored Hearts of Oak to welcome the services of experienced players if they want to win trophies.

The Ghana Premier League giants have failed to win any meaningful trophy for the past nine years and if they fail to win any trophy this year, it would be a decade since the club won a trophy.

Supporters of the club have questioned the recruitment policy of the club over the year.

However, according to the former AshantiGold SC striker, Hearts of Oak need to sign young and energetic players with the addition of experienced players.

“I have Hearts of Oak dominating the headlines because of their player recruitment policy,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“I have heard of Nuru Sulley has returned to the club with the addition of Abednego Tetteh and a Nigerien striker. It is all good but you cannot do it without experienced players.

“For me, that is the important thing for the club to do. They should sign experienced players and blend them with the young players. Without that, I don’t think they can anything meaningful.

“Europeans take time to develop players and you see the difference when they are playing. We should also learn from that and welcome experience players into our local league,” he added.