Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that there will be an increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country due to the government’s enhanced strategy to aggressively test people.

In his view, the fact that the government is aggressively testing means that they want to find positive cases, especially asymptomatic persons so that the situation doesn’t get to an uncontrollable stage.

“If you don’t [aggressively test] and you allow them to fall sick and then come to the hospital you’re going to have difficulty taking care of all your sick people,” he stated on on Joy News’ Lockdown with Emefa Apawu.

“That’s why we have adopted this enhanced strategy to go out there and for that reason we know the numbers will go up,” he added.

The Minister also said that the government has no interest in hiding the numbers because, the more they find, the better chance frontline health professionals have in taking care of those who are critically ill.

“Thankfully, the majority of our cases are within the ‘doing well’ bracket. It gives us a higher chance to assist them to recover.”

Ghana’s confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 1,042 with 99 recoveries and nine people dead.