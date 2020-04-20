The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Ofori Panin II, has issued a one-month ultimatum to families within the Akyem-Abuakwa state to retrieve bodies of relatives so as to free up space in various morgues within the jurisdiction.

He said the morgues are piling up with bodies because families are waiting for the ban on social gatherings to be lifted so they organise funerals for the departed relatives.

The Okyenhene said the situation is now posing health threats among the public hospitals.

“Families must appreciate that compliance with this order is in their own interest as reports indicate the state of the corpses is deteriorating.

“This will also avoid the unhealthy situation where corpses that are not retrieved before the stated period are buried in mass graves,” a statement signed by his State secretary, Ofori Atta read.

Since the directive by President Nana Akufo-Addo for a ban on public gathering and strict adherence to social distancing, many Ghanaians have postponed the burial of dead relative although a private funeral with an attendance of 25 persons is permitted.

Morgues at the Pantang Hospital in Accra and Bono Regional Hospital have already reported congestion.

Health authorities have blamed this development on the alien nature of private burials in the Ghanaian culture.

Based on this backdrop, the Okyenhene is encouraging his people to bury the dead to prevent an outbreak of another pandemic.

