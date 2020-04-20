The decision to lift the partial lockdown on parts of the country has been received with mixed reactions.

While some traders hail it to be a wise decision, some medical experts and members of the pubic also fear it might increase the spread of coronavirus nationwide.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), peeved with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision, is already reading political meaning into it.

The party’s National Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, claims lifting the lockdown is to enable the Electoral Commission (EC) compile a new register ahead of the December general election.

The NDC has served notice it will oppose any attempt by the government to mortgage the lives of Ghanaians for political power.

Surprisingly, one of its own, Ras Mubarak, who lost his bid for re-election, has lauded President Akufo-Addo for lifting the ban on restriction of movements.

The NDC Member of Parliament for Kumbungu in the Northern Region explained that, the lockdown had negative impact on the poor.

“Good decision to lift the restrictions. Poor people bore the full brunt of the lockdown and God knows what they’ve been through,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

