The National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress is claiming President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to lift restrictions on movement in Accra and Kumasi is “politically-motivated.”

He alleged that, it is calculated to allow the Electoral Commission to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general election.

According to him, it is questionable why the President “will impose a partial lockdown with the objective of halting the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, at a time we had only recorded 137 cases across just four regions of the country and with five deaths, but turn around to lift the partial lockdown, at a time our positive case count has galloped to 1,042, across 10 regions and with nine deaths.”

Lifting of partial lockdown by President Akufo-Addo; A choice of political expediency over public safety

The lifting of the partial lockdown by President Akufo-Addo, at a time the country is witnessing astronomical increases in positive COVID-19 cases, particularly horizontal infections, is totally premature and lacks scientific basis.

It is clearly a politically-motivated decision, calculated to allow the EC the space to undertake its entrenched and illogical determination to compile a new voters’ register for the 2020 general elections and nothing more.

Either than that, why will President Akufo-Addo impose a partial lockdown with the objective of halting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, at a time we had only recorded 137 cases across just four (4) regions of the country and with 5 deaths, but turn around to lift the partial lockdown, at a time our positive case count has galloped to 1,042, across ten (10) regions and with nine (9) deaths?

Countries with far lower cases have not lifted or relaxed their lockdown restrictions. Yet, we who are currently the country with the highest COVID-19 cases in West Africa, have against expert advice, lifted our partial lockdown. Doesn’t this defy science and commonsense?

President Akufo-Addo’s decision to lift the lockdown at this crucial time, is a reckless political gamble that portends great danger for this nation. Ghanaians must never forgive him if this unimaginable decision exacerbates our COVID-19 situation. The blame for any fatality that is occasioned by this reckless decision must lie squarely with the President.

What the President has essentially done, is to place political expediency ahead of Public safety. And what that shows, is that human lives don’t matter to President Akufo-Addo.

May God be our help.

SAMMY GYAMFI Esq.