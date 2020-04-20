An obviously angry policeman, who will have none of the misbehavior of people who flouted the President’s directive during the lockdown, poured his anger on a seeming Chinese national who was found in town roaming.

Though the Chinese national was found with a nose mask during the lockdown announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo to contain the spread of Covid-19, he had no business being in town at the time, hence the reprimand by the policeman.

In a video that has gone viral, the policeman is seen behind a barrier while the Chinese national was standing outside.

The Chinese national was heard saying “I’m sorry” when confronted, but the policeman had a few harsh words for him: “You are sorry for what, you are supposed not to go out, why did you go out, those st*pid things that you people exhibit in Ghana, as for me if you bring it on me you will see, are you not the ones who brought the coronavirus?”

