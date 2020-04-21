Many music talents have emerged from Takoradi over the past few years and their diction is one factor that makes them stand out among the rest.

The Western region has created many stars but the only interesting side of it all is that they all have a unique music style with a different delivery.

Jasper Anaman Kwabena, known by music name as AJ Sunset, is a budding highlife singer and also a hairstylist, who has won the heart of the people of Western region and is signed onto the ROC Africa Entertainment Network.

The highlife singer has dropped his latest song dubbed ‘One More’, and it features comedian ‘Too Much’ of the popular Takoradi-based tele-series Junka Town.

After a successful record with many renown musicians in the country, which includes Bisa Kdei, Nero X , Strongman and also Kofi Kinaata, AJ has urged Ghanaians to patronise his works.

Watch the official video directed by Nana Kofi Akromah below: