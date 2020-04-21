Former Minister of Communications in the erstwhile Mahama administration is hinting Ghana may record more coronavirus cases.

This, according to Dr Edward Omane Boamah, is due to what he says is the “incompetent handling of the social intervention programmes to the poor during the partial lockdown.”

Government, as part of its stimulus packages to the poor, spend GH₵2 million a day to feed the vulnerable.

However, many health experts criticised the mode of distribution which they believed could be a breeding ground for the virus.

This is because those in charge failed to ensure the social distancing rule and some of the beneficiaries were seen fighting over the food.

Boamah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday said the government is to blame for the poor handling of the food distribution.

“Government’s mitigation measure for the poor was chaotic and has now put the lives of the poor in danger,” he fumed.

The medical doctor could not fathom why the Akufo-Addo government will let people gather at the Independence Square for food when it has banned social gatherings.

The decision, the former Communications Minister, is borne out of incompetence on the part of government in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

He suggested the homeless could have been housed at the various tertiary institutions and fed in a dignified manner instead of exposing them to the virus.

Dr Boamah said due to this indiscretion on the part of government, many more people might have been infected with the virus.

“That failure could give us a mess of higher infections and we may not see them if we don’t enhance testing,” he stressed.