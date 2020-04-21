Actress Stephanie Okereke-Linus and her husband, Idahosa are celebrating eight years of marriage.

She shared a lovely photo from their wedding on Instagram and captioned it:

MORE:

“Gosh! It feels like yesterday and It’s still fun to laugh and play together. Its been a beautiful and amazing journey and…Yes, I do all over again!!!

“Dear God Almighty, we dedicate this day to you, with our hearts filled with Love, Gratitude, and Thanksgiving. Happy Anniversary to us.”

Stephanie and Idahosa tied the knot in Paris in 2012, and they have a son.