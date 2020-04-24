Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has justified the need for a concert to launch the Covid-19 tracker app.

The Ministry on Monday, April 13, 2020, through a virtual concert, launched the app which will help in tracing people who have come into contact with COVID—19 positive individuals.

A lot of people have since questioned the relevance of the concert in launching the app which will augment the state’s effort in the fight against the global pandemic.

However, to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, it was in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism to enable the creative arts industry contribute their quota towards the covid-19 fight.

“Most of the artistes who performed were brought on board by the Ministry of Tourism who after discussions told us they had a virtual concert in the pipeline for their industry players,” she said.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, she explained it was also to commemorate the annual Kwahu festivities and other Easter activities that had come to a halt over the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know why people are criticising this concert, does it mean we don’t appreciate creativity? But I am happy WHO also organised a fund raising virtual concert and this means we have shown the world the way to go. I don’t understand why people are against it;” she explained.

The user friendly and free to download mobile software application will be available for android and iOS devices.