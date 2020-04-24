The list of celebrities, who continue to support Ghanaians in their own way amid the coronavirus outbreak, keeps getting taller.

Criss Waddle, Sarkodie, Joselyn Dumas, Edem, Medikal, Fella Makafui and more are all celebrities whose names were covered in MyJoyOnline.com’s first publication highlighting some of the works they have done to support people.

Below are some more celebrities who have also helped the society in anyway they can, amid the coronavirus pandemic:

John Dumelo

John Dumelo sharing sanitisers to students on the University of Ghana campus prior to the ban on public gathering

Actor-turned-politician, is one of the celebrities who have donated so much to his community since the coronavirus outbreak hit Ghana.

He began his donations prior to the lockdown. John Dumelo took to the University of Ghana campus, GIMPA campus and market places to share hand sanitisers to everyone he met.

He followed it up with a donation of Veronica buckets, hand sanitisers, detergents and hand gloves to all five police stations within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The parliamentary aspirant for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) donated similar set of items to the James Camp Prison, located at Roman Ridge in Accra.

When the lockdown was imposed on persons in Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa, Mr Dumelo, through his foundation, distributed over 2,400 loaves of bread, 1,100 bags of rice, bags of water, cooking oil and gari to the less-privileged in the constituency.

When Akufo-Addo announced government will be covering the water bills of citizens, some people were still charging others for water in their houses. To ease the burden of those who did not have access to potable water to their homes, Mr Dumelo helped construct water access points across the constituency.

Although the lockdown has been lifted, Mr Dumelo took to his Twitter handle to announce he would be giving out interest-free loan to small scale businesses in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

This initiative is to help the small scale businessmen and women in the Ayawaso West constituency. Together we will make Ayawaso West the greatest. #idey4u pic.twitter.com/7HyUdF22CW — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) April 22, 2020

He explained that the coronavirus has affected these businesses badly and as an entrepreneur, he understands the struggles of these people, hence the initiative.

Since, the coronavirus is not over, the actor may continue to help his constituents till they can get back on their feet.

TiC

TiC

Rapper TiC, formerly known as Tic Tac, also took to his social media handles in the second week of the lockdown to share some money among his followers.

According to him, prior to his donation, people had asked him for as little as GH¢20.

This, the celebrity, explained, made him aware of how bad some people’s monetary problems were since the coronavirus outbreak hence the need to help.

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale (Photo by: Chocolate Shot It)

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has always claimed himself as a man of the people and he did not let his people down when the outbreak hit the country.

When the coronavirus hit Ghana, he donated items including water and drinks to some police stations and the inmates in Accra.

He later extended the donations to James Camp Prison in Roman Ridge Accra.

Shatta Wale also on April 4, organised his first virtual concert dubbed ‘Faith Concert’ to entertain fans. He gave out airtime on his social media pages for fans who needed data to watch his show.

Shatta also gave out GHC 200 Cedis to 50 fans through Mobile Money on his Instagram live.

Philipa Baafi

Gospel Singer, Philipa Baafi, partnered with the Gender Ministry to distribute food items to some residents of Old Bortianor in Accra, to mitigate the effect of the lockdown on their lives.

Through her foundation, Philipa Baafi fed a total of 500 people with hot meals.

Lil win

Actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, also paid a visit to the workers at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Ashanti Regional Police Command, to present them with some items.

The brand ambassador for Bel-Malt presented over 5,000 bottles of the product to KATH and the security personnel.

KiDi

KiDi

After noticing that some people were having a hard time fending for themselves in lockdown, Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi, sent some money to people at random.