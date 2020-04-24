Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has secured an injunction against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to hold a workshop at the City Escape Hotel in Prampram from April 24 to 29 at Prampram.

The meeting is to enable EC officials prepare and plan for the voters’ registration exercise which has already been suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.

According to him, that decision by the Commissioner, Mrs Jean Mensah and her deputy “is most unfortunate as it is a fragrant disregard for law and an abuse of legal reasoning.”

As Member of Parliament for the area and a responsible citizen who respects the laws of the land, he felt obliged to seek legal representation to stop what amounts to an illegal action by a Constitutional body.

“I am committed to continue representing my people in the best way possible, especially in these trying pandemic times. This is my modest contribution to ensuring the rule of law is respected and that we overcome the COVID-19 scourge.

“It is my hope that persons entrusted with public responsibility and who ought to act in the best interests of the citizenry are so minded. We need to remain Citizens and not spectators” he added.

Below is the order of injunction: