Niniola Apata, popularly known as Niniola, has received a certificate of recognition from the Recording Academy for her work as a composer on the album, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ by American singer, Beyonce.

The talented Nigerian singer, made the announcement via her official Instagram page. An excited Niniola shared a copy of the certificate and thanked God and everyone who has showed support to her.

She wrote: “And The GRAMMY Certificate @recordingacademy just came in the mail today….Thank You God and Thank you to everyone that has been supporting. Love U All.”

MORE:

The 33-year-old songstress is one talented lady who is slowly gaining the recognition of music lovers internationally.

Recall a while ago, Niniola took to social media with excitement as she disclosed that an international and multiple award winning artiste, took to the comment section of her post.

Niniola had posted a picture from a press conference event she was attending, and among those who had reacted to the post was legendary American act, Timbaland.