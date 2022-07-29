Beyonce gave fans a rare look at all three of the children she shares with longtime husband Jay-Z ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance.

In a post published to her official website on Thursday, the 40-year-old superstar included a sweet snap of daughter Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping beside her in bed.

Beyonce went on to publicly thank her kids, husband and other close family members for giving her the ‘space, creativity and inspiration’ she needed to create her latest work.

Renaissance is the Crazy In Love hitmaker’s seventh studio album and includes sixteen brand new tracks, including the recently release single Break My Soul.

The album will be made available to purchase and/or stream at midnight EST on Friday, July 29.

‘This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative,’ she penned Thursday ahead of the release.

Being that Renaissance came to life over the span of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyonce explained that was her was of escaping the uncertainty of what was to come.

‘Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.

‘My intention was to create a safe place. A place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration,’ she wrote.

She then expressed just how thankful she is that her three children and her ‘muse’ Jay-Z supported her throughout the creative process.

‘I want to give a special thank you to Rumi, Sir and Blue for allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration. And a special thanks to my beautiful husband and muse, who held me down during those late nights in the studio,’ it read.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been married since 2008 and welcomed their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in 2012. She gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir in 2017.