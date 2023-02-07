Ghanaian music producer Roland Banful, popularly known as Guiltybeatz, is part of the producers who contributed to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ album which won four awards at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Guiltybeatz was actually a nominee in the Album of the Year category of the 2023 Grammys. He produced a song titled ‘Move’ on the album.

The Grammy criteria definition for Album of the Year states that all credited artistes (including featured artistes), songwriters of new material, producers, recording engineers, mixers, and mastering engineers are eligible to be GRAMMY nominees and recipients in the Album of the Year category.

His nomination did not get the usual razzmatazz that comes with showbiz happenings and achievements probably because of how confusing some Grammy categories could be. A mere feature on a nominee’s song or album does not automatically mean the artiste or producer is a nominee too.

There were instances where some Ghanaian artistes claimed they had been nominated in the Grammys when in fact the criteria definitions for the categories in question proved otherwise.

However, if Beyoncé had won the Album of the Year award, Guiltybeatz would have been a winner of that category. Beyoncé, unfortunately, lost out on the category to Harry Styles with the album ‘Harry’s House.’

That notwithstanding, Guiltybeatz stands a chance to receive a certificate for his contribution on ‘Renaissance’ for winning the Best Dance/Electronic album.

According to the Grammy rules for this particular category, the award goes to the artiste, producer and engineer/mixer, provided they worked on more than 50% of playing time on the album. A producer or engineer who worked on less than 50% of playing time, as well as a mastering engineer (in this case Guiltybeatz who worked on just ‘’Move’), can apply for a Winners Certificate.

‘Renaissance’ is not the first project Guiltybeatz and Beyoncé have worked on. GuiltyBeatz in 2019 produced three songs on the ‘Lion King: The Gift’ album (‘Already’ ft. Shatta Wale, ‘Keys to The Kingdom’ ft. Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi and ‘Find Your Way Back’ (Circle of Life) by Beyonce.

His works on these Beyoncé projects also earned nominations in the Grammys in 2020.

Guiltybeatz is a Ghanaian DJ and record producer. Born in Palermo, Italy, GuiltyBeatz is known for songs like ‘Bad girl’ by Jesse Jagz ft. Wizkid, ‘Sample You’ by Mr. Eazi and his hit ‘Akwaaba’ featuring Mr. Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa.

Although he has not won any award at the Grammys yet, Joy Entertainment wishes to celebrate his exploits as a music producer, especially with regards to making strides in the Grammy Awards.