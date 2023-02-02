It could be Africa’s time to experience Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ world tour as sources say she is considering bringing the anticipated show to Ghana.

“These dates only form part of the experience and there are talks to see if a more family friendly version of her show can be taken to Ghana,” an insider told metro.co.uk.

They continued: “Live Nation is eager for all of its acts to perform in new markets and would like Bey to spearhead it if they can find the right venue and partners on the ground. She is working closely with Ay Hollywood on choreography and has spent the last year producing the live arrangements for the show.”

It was recently announced that the ‘Break My Soul’ singer will perform her ‘Renaissance’ album live this summer with dates confirmed for Europe and North America. It comes more than a week after she performed in Dubai but left fans lingering as she didn’t perform any new tracks from the dance-infused album.

The tour will take place in London, Cardiff, Stockholm, Toronto, Las Vegas, Miami and Houston. Meanwhile, a lot of Beyonce’s fans across Africa complain that she rarely tours there, with her tour legs typically consisting of the Americas, Europe and Oceania.

Beyoncé’s fanbase in Ghana grew tremendously when she featured one of Ghana’s topmost artistes, Shatta Wale, on ‘Already’, a song taken off her ‘Lion King: The Gift’ album in 2019.

Ghana has become a hub for disaporas following the Year of Return initiative and it’s subsequent, Beyond the Return.

The likes of Akon, Meek Mill, Kofi Kingston, Adrienne-Joi-Johnson, Naomi Campbell, Anthony Anderson, Idris Elba, Ludacris, Jet Lee, Jack Ma, Jidenna, among others have visited the country.