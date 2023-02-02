Dancehall act Stonebwoy has gained yet another fan kind courtesy his tour in the United States of America.

Among other things, Stonebwoy has granted interviews and met crème de la crème of International musicians.

The meetings have been casual ones, except for his most recent encounter with singer Jordin Sparks that has triggered conversations online.

The Grammy nominated American singer appeared star struck when she met Stonebwoy at a private event in Los Angeles.

She stared in awe with a wide smile on her face while Stonebwoy made some remarks she was agreeing with.

It is believed Jordin Sparks has knowledge of the BHIM president’s music due to her affiliation with American singer, Keri Hilson, who was on Stonebwoy’s Angloga album with a banger ‘Nominate’.

Excepts from the meeting and the excitement on the faces of both artistes have sparked speculations of a Stonebwoy, Jordin Sparks collaboration.

Should that happen, Stonebwoy’s fifth studio album would be a hit, one that could earn him a Grammy nomination.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy also met Real Housewife of Atlanta star, Nene Leaks and Jamaicsn singer 10Tik.