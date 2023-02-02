A robbery gang has shot and killed people at Wassa Ntwetwena in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality in the Western Region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

This was at a time the robbers, numbering about six, reportedly attacked a gold buying shop in the area and fired indiscriminately.

The victims, according to witnesses, included the gold dealer, his friend and a passerby.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue for preservation.

Meanwhile, the Police have launched a manhunt for the robbers.

A special police team comprising investigation, intelligence and operational officers have also been deployed to beef up security in the town and surrounding communities.

This comes a few days after the police arrested four persons who attacked a fuel filling station and murdered a security guard on Saturday at Wassa Agona in the Western Region.

ALSO READ:

Robbery gang kills gold dealer in his home; bolts with valuable items

Police foil robbery attack on gold buying shop at Konongo

A Special Anti-Robbery squad arrested the suspects while they were fleeing the robbery scene.