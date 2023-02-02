A robbery gang has shot and killed people at Wassa Ntwetwena in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality in the Western Region.
The incident occurred on Wednesday.
This was at a time the robbers, numbering about six, reportedly attacked a gold buying shop in the area and fired indiscriminately.
The victims, according to witnesses, included the gold dealer, his friend and a passerby.
The bodies have been deposited at the morgue for preservation.
Meanwhile, the Police have launched a manhunt for the robbers.
A special police team comprising investigation, intelligence and operational officers have also been deployed to beef up security in the town and surrounding communities.
This comes a few days after the police arrested four persons who attacked a fuel filling station and murdered a security guard on Saturday at Wassa Agona in the Western Region.
A Special Anti-Robbery squad arrested the suspects while they were fleeing the robbery scene.