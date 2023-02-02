Former Deputy Sports Minister, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, says local coaches should not be given the vacant Black Stars head coach job.

The national team is currently without a head coach after Otto Addo left his role after Ghana’s poor performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Several coaches have applied for the vacant job with Kwesi Appiah being the only local coach to have joined the race for the job.

However, Speaking on Sports Nite on Asempa FM, the Member of Parliament for the Dormaa East Constituency, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, said no local coach is capable of being at the helm of affairs for now.

“No Ghanaian coach should coach the senior national team for now. About 99% of our players are foreign-based,” he said.

“Their mindset is completely different. No local coach can coach such players. Even Annor Walker was not able to coach the Black Galaxies well.”

Suggesting the right candidate for the job, he chose Chris Houghton who served as the technical advisor for the technical team that led Black Stars to the world cup.

“I believe that someone from the technical team that led the Black Stars to the World Cup should be given the job. In my opinion, I believe Chris Houghton will be better.

“He has coached in the EPL before. I don’t know if the GFA will deploy to select the new coach. If I were there, I would have selected Chris Houghton,” he added.

Chris Houghton had coached Tottenham Hotspurs, Ireland national team, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Norwich and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Black Stars are expected to regroup for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader qualifiers against Angola in March.