Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] chairman, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has claimed that 75 per cent of Black Galaxies’ squad were over 35 years old.

The Galaxies exited the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN] after suffering a 2-0 defeat against Niger on Saturday in the quarterfinal game.

Ghana recorded one win and two defeats at the ongoing tournament.

Speaking on the performance of the team, the Hearts of Oak Board Member insisted that the country’s football governing body must ensure age cheating will be a thing of the past.

“There is one thing we must get clear. Until we get our age right, we shall always lack behind,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

READ ALSO

“If you watch carefully, our players were older than our opponents and I can say with confidence that 75 per cent of our players were more than 35 years old.

“Our biggest problem is age cheating. We have been doing that for years and it is catching up on us.

“Modern football is about speed and stamina if you don’t have it, forget about it and the younger ones are those who can do that.

“If the players were to go through MRI scan, you would see their real ages.

“The players look old when you look at them and they have no stamina and no speed.

“If you look at the various countries at the tournament, our players are older than them and we must stop this age cheating,” he added.

The Black Galaxies will take home $400,000 for finishing at the quarterfinals stage.