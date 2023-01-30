Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has assured that government will soon present a better offer to individual bondholders who will participate in the ongoing Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to him, on Friday 27th January, 2023, there was a cordial and productive meeting with the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum during which it was agreed that the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme is voluntary.

This is coming at a time government last week reached an agreement with banks, insurance companies and securities association to participate in the DDEP.

In a tweet Mr. Ofori Atta said, “I had a cordial and productive meeting with the @GhanaIbf on Friday, during which we agreed that the DDEP is voluntary & government will soon present a better offer to individual bondholders, who remain invited to participate in the exchange”.

Government to present better offer to individual bondholders in DDEP - Ofori-Atta

Meanwhile, the government has until tomorrow January 31, 2023 to engage individual bondholders on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.