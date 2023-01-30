Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has assured that government will soon present a better offer to individual bondholders who will participate in the ongoing Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

According to him, on Friday 27th January, 2023, there was a cordial and productive meeting with the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum during which it was agreed that the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme is voluntary.

This is coming at a time government last week reached an agreement with banks, insurance companies and securities association to participate in the DDEP.

In a tweet Mr. Ofori Atta said, “I had a cordial and productive meeting with the @GhanaIbf on Friday, during which we agreed that the DDEP is voluntary & government will soon present a better offer to individual bondholders, who remain invited to participate in the exchange”.

Meanwhile, the government has until tomorrow January 31, 2023 to engage individual bondholders on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.