Black Galaxies coach, Annor Walker, says his side did not deserve to lose against Niger at the ongoing 2022 African Nations Championship [CHAN].

Ghana shockingly suffered a 2-0 defeat against their West African neighbours in the quarterfinal game staged at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium on Saturday.

An own goal from Ghana defender Konadu Yiadom in the 11th minute and a sublime finish by Soumana Hainokye Boubacar secured the win for Niger.

“When they (Niger) got an early goal, it gave them more determination and, on our side, it demoralized us…and when we conceded the second goal, we struggled to come back and eventually lost. I don’t think we deserved to lose,” the FC Samartex trainer said after the game.

“Seriously I don’t know what to say because I am short of words. It is a very big blow losing this match but everything that God does is good,” he added.

Niger will face host Algeria in the semifinal on Tuesday.

The Black Galaxies, meanwhile, are expected to arrive in the country later today. The team have been awarded $400,000 for playing at the quarterfinal.